What key releases and events will be released next week?
Fed speak, treasury supply, US CPI and PPI dataNow that the US jobs report is in the rearview mirror, what releases and events are of interest next week?
With the Fed back in play, hearing what members have to say will be of interest. In the US CPI and PPI data, and treasury supply are also of interest.
Below are some of the key releases and events scheduled
Monday, August 9
- Atlanta Fed member Bostic speaks, 10 AM ET/1400 GMT
- JOLTS job openings, 10 AM ET/1400 GMT, Est 9.27M vs 9.21M last month
- Richmond Fed Pres. Barkin speaks, 12:00 PM ET/1600 GMT
Tuesday, August 10
- NAB business confidence index, 9:30 PM ET/0130 GMT. Last 11
- Euro ZEW economic sentiment, 5 AM ET/0900 GMT. Estimate 55.3
- German ZEW economic sentiment, 5 AM ET/0900 GMT. Estimate 54.9
- Chicago Fed president Evan speaks 2:30 PM ET
Wednesday, August 11
- Westpac consumer sentiment, 8:30 PM ET/0030 GMT. Last 1.5%
- US CPI MoM, 8:30 AM/1230 GMT. Estimate 0.5% versus 0.9% last month. US core CPI 0.4% versus 0.9% last month
- Feds Bostic speaks. 10:30 AM ET/1430 GMT
- Kansas City Pres. George speaks, 12 PM ET/1600 GMT
- 10 year note auction. 1 PM ET/1700 GMT
Thursday, August 12
- UK preliminary GDP 2Q, 2:00 AM ET/0700 GMT, estimate 4.8% vs -1.6% 1Q
- US PPI MoM, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT, estimate 0.6% versus 1.0% last month. Core PPI 0.5% versus 1.0% last month
- US unemployment claims, 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Estimate 375K versus 385K last week
Friday, August 13:
- Preliminary UoM consumer sentiment, estimate 81.2 versus 81.2 last month