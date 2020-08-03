What major earnings will be released this week
Last week was a huge week with Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook. This Disney leads the earnings releases. Berkshire Hathaway on SaturdayYou can get a bigger than last Thursday when Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook all reported earnings. This week's earnings releases are certainly not in that league. Below are a list of some of the key earnings this week which will be highlighted by Disney, Dropbox, Uber, T-Mobile and Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday, August 8..
Monday, August 3
- AIG
Tuesday, August 4
- BP
- Lending Tree
- Walt Disney
- Activision
Wednesday, August 5
- CVS health
- Humana
- Etsy
- Sonos
- Roku
Thursday, August 6
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Papa John's
- Dropbox
- Uber
- T-Mobile
Saturday, August 8
- Berkshire Hathaway