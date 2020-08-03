What major earnings will be released this week

Last week was a huge week with Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook. This Disney leads the earnings releases.  Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday

You can get a bigger than last Thursday when  Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook all reported earnings. This week's earnings releases are certainly not in that league.  Below are a list of some of the key earnings this week which will be highlighted by Disney, Dropbox, Uber, T-Mobile and Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday, August 8..

Monday, August 3
  • AIG
Tuesday, August 4
  • BP
  • Lending Tree
  • Walt Disney
  • Activision
Wednesday, August 5
  • CVS health
  • Humana
  • Etsy
  • Sonos
  • Roku
Thursday, August 6
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb
  • Papa John's
  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • T-Mobile
Saturday, August 8
  • Berkshire Hathaway
