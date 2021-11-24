What markets are open and closed on US Thanksgiving

US stocks set to finish strong





It's been awhile since we've seen a low-volume grind higher in equities but that's what's unfolding at the moment as US stocks touch the highs of the day. The S&P 500 is up 10 points to 4701.





There won't be any grinding at all tomorrow with the New York Stock Exchange closed and the CME Globex is closed from 1 pm ET to 6 pm ET.





On Friday, there's an early close for the NYSE at 1 pm ET.





SIFMA recommends no bond trading on Thursday and a 2 pm ET close on Friday.







Needless to say, US trading will be very thin from now through the weekend.

