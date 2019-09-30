What now for the GBP relating to the Benn Act?

Quick cheat sheet from last week giving the big picture : 

  • No confidence vote - Initially will find GBP buyers, but sellers will enter when the subsequent election is seen as the outcome
  • Deal with the EU - Immediate and prolonged GBP buying
  • No deal outcome - Immediate GBP sellers , but then buyers might step in on a sell the rumour buy the fact trade
The micro focus at the moment however, is how on earth Johnson will circumvent the so called ' Surrender Act' which means Johnson has to ask the EU fro an extension if there isn't a deal secured by the EU summit on October 17/18.

 PM Johnson is insistent that the UK will leave the EU on October 31, which is indicating he has a way round the requirement that he needs to ask for an extensions.

So, if Boris Johnson announces a way around the Benn Act ('surrender' Act) expect GBP selling. . See here for the FT's take on some of the options potentially open to Johnson. 

