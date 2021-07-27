What to expect from some of the earnings after the close
Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and AMDThere are a number of key earnings after the close. What is expected?
Microsoft:
- Earnings-per-share $1.90.
- Revenues $44.1 billion/+15.9%. The coompany projected $44.5 billion
- Intelligent cloud is expected at $16.3 billion
- Productivity and business expected $13.9 billion
- More personal computing expecting $13.8 billion
Apple:
- Earnings-per-share $1.01
- Revenues $73.5 billion
- iPad $7.1 billion
- iPhone $34 billion
- Mac $8 billion
- Services $16.3 billion/+24%
- Other products $7.8 billion
Alphabet
- Earnings-per-share $18.9 versus $10.13 last year
- Revenues $56.1 billion versus $38.3 billion last year
- Google cloud revenue $4.4 billion versus $3.0 billion
- advertising revenue $44.6 billion
Advanced Micro Devices:
- EPS $0.54
- revenues $3.62 billion
- EPS guidance $0.56 for Q3. Fiscal year 2021 $2.17
- Revenue guidance Q3 $3.82 billion/fiscal year 2021 $14.8 billion