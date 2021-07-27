What to expect from some of the earnings after the close

Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and AMD

There are a number of key earnings after the close.  What is expected?

Microsoft:
  • Earnings-per-share $1.90.  
  • Revenues $44.1 billion/+15.9%. The coompany projected $44.5 billion
  • Intelligent cloud is expected at $16.3 billion
  • Productivity and business expected $13.9 billion
  • More personal computing expecting $13.8 billion
Apple:
  • Earnings-per-share $1.01
  • Revenues $73.5 billion
  • iPad $7.1 billion
  • iPhone $34 billion
  • Mac $8 billion
  • Services $16.3 billion/+24%
  • Other products $7.8 billion
Alphabet
  • Earnings-per-share $18.9 versus $10.13 last year
  • Revenues $56.1 billion versus $38.3 billion last year
  • Google cloud revenue $4.4 billion versus $3.0 billion
  • advertising revenue $44.6 billion
Advanced Micro Devices:
  • EPS $0.54
  • revenues $3.62 billion
  • EPS guidance $0.56 for Q3. Fiscal year 2021 $2.17
  • Revenue guidance Q3 $3.82 billion/fiscal year 2021 $14.8 billion
