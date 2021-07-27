What to expect from some of the earnings after the close

Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and AMD





Microsoft:

Earnings-per-share $1.90.

Revenues $44.1 billion/+15.9%. The coompany projected $44.5 billion

Intelligent cloud is expected at $16.3 billion

Productivity and business expected $13.9 billion

More personal computing expecting $13.8 billion Apple: Earnings-per-share $1.01

Revenues $73.5 billion

iPad $7.1 billion

iPhone $34 billion

Mac $8 billion

Services $16.3 billion/+24%

Other products $7.8 billion Alphabet Earnings-per-share $18.9 versus $10.13 last year

Revenues $56.1 billion versus $38.3 billion last year

Google cloud revenue $4.4 billion versus $3.0 billion

advertising revenue $44.6 billion Advanced Micro Devices: EPS $0.54

revenues $3.62 billion

EPS guidance $0.56 for Q3. Fiscal year 2021 $2.17

Revenue guidance Q3 $3.82 billion/fiscal year 2021 $14.8 billion Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

There are a number of key earnings after the close. What is expected?