What to expect from the BOE later this week?
ING Economics with a rather handy and neat "cheat sheet"
Their base case is pretty much the baseline scenario that markets are expecting but I reckon the central bank is also looking at global developments more closely and their language there may be something to consider later in the week as well.
Other than that, just be mindful about the language on Brexit and their perception towards a no-deal outcome. Otherwise, we'll be hearing much of the same stuff with a similar forward guidance to follow on Thursday.
Some recent comments by the BOE this month:
- BOE's Carney: Global trade tensions increase downside risks (*)
- BOE Tenreyro: A small amount of policy tightening will be needed on smooth Brexit
- More BOE Tenreyro: Still possible that we could have to hike rates in event of no-deal
- BOE's Vlieghe: Rate cuts more likely than hikes if no-deal Brexit materialises
- BOE's Vlieghe: Policy outlook could easily go in either direction with a cliff edge Brexit
- BOE's Carney: Material risks of economic disruption remain from no-deal Brexit (*)
- BOE says that risks to global outlook have increased (*)
- BOE's Saunders says central bank isn't bound by forecasts calling for rate hikes (*)