What to expect from the BOE later this week?

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

ING Economics with a rather handy and neat "cheat sheet"

BOE
ForexLive
Their base case is pretty much the baseline scenario that markets are expecting but I reckon the central bank is also looking at global developments more closely and their language there may be something to consider later in the week as well.

Other than that, just be mindful about the language on Brexit and their perception towards a no-deal outcome. Otherwise, we'll be hearing much of the same stuff with a similar forward guidance to follow on Thursday.

Some recent comments by the BOE this month:


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose