Australia - Westpac consumer confidence data due today - preview

A snippet direct from WPAC on what to expect of this indicator today:

The WBC-MI Consumer Sentiment survey is poised to fall sharply in April, following a read of 91.9 in March (the second lowest print since the GFC). Themes this month will include social distancing restrictions, disruptions in financial markets and the likelihood of a severe contraction in economic activity.

Prior to the monthly read from WPAC is the weekly one from ANZ.





2230 GMT Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan survey weekly consumer confidence, prior 71.9





0030 GMT Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Index for April prior was -3.8% on the month to 91.9.





