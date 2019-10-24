Intel and Amazon earnings: What to expect from two bellweather stocks after the close

Intel and Amazon to report after the close

INTEL: EPS: Intel is expected to report $1.23 in adjusted EPS. That is down from $1.40 in the same period last year. REVENUE: Intel is expected to report $18.05 billion in revenue which is in line with management guidance. That represents a decline of about 6% from last year's third quarter. WHAT ANALYSTS WILL BE EYEING Sales of chips used in data centers fell by 10% in the 2nd quarter. The market will be looking for a sequential increase as newer processors hit the market and purchases by cloud computing companies grows. However, the competition is great. Another wildcard is US/China relations and the general slowdown in China growth. Will the 2nd half of the year be better than the start of 2019 as customers resume purchases after running through existing stockpiles? Investors and analysts will be looking for the guidance. Intel is trading at $52.34 today, up $0.62. The recent high was up at $53.50 back at the end of July. The high for the year reached as high as $59.59. The low for the year reached $42.86 toward the end of May. The price at the end of the year was $46.93.

EPS: Amazon is expected to earn $4.59 a share, compared with $5.75 a share a year ago. The company forecast operating income of $2.1 billion to $3.1 billion, compared with $3.7 billion a year ago. REVENUE: The estimate for quarterly revenue is at $68.8 billion, compared with $56.6 billion a year ago. Amazon previously forecasted sales of $66 billion to $70 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30. WHAT ANALYSTS WILL BE EYEING:



Amazon is currently trading at $1776 up about $13.69 on the day. The high for the year reached $2035.80 back in July. The low for the calendar year was back on the 1st day of trading in January at $1539.





