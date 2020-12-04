What will the weekend bring for Brexit talks? A UK - France showdown?
There is no fresh news about on Brexit, which is not surprising given the time in the UK and EU.
Where are we at?
Sky reported earlier: Brexit trade talks going backwards
- "Despite intense negotiations over past 24 hours (fuelled by pizza and sandwiches) told by UK source that 'talks have gone backwards a bit today'," Sky's political editor Beth Rigby said on Twitter.
Meanwhile the UK Telegraph say:
- Brexit talks are heading for a showdown between Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron this weekend with the prospect of an EU deal now dependent on French access to fish in British waters
- “Our hopes of any movement on Friday are pretty much gone now,” said one UK source, with Monday now set as the unofficial deadline for a deal by Downing Street.
Stay tuned on Friday and over the weekend, there is sure to be plenty of Brexit-reklated developments from the politicians.