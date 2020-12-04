What will the weekend bring for Brexit talks? A UK - France showdown?

There is no fresh news about on Brexit, which is not surprising given the time in the UK and EU.

Where are we at?





"Despite intense negotiations over past 24 hours (fuelled by pizza and sandwiches) told by UK source that 'talks have gone backwards a bit today'," Sky's political editor Beth Rigby said on Twitter.

Meanwhile the UK Telegraph say:

Brexit talks are heading for a showdown between Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron this weekend with the prospect of an EU deal now dependent on French access to fish in British waters

“Our hopes of any movement on Friday are pretty much gone now,” said one UK source, with Monday now set as the unofficial deadline for a deal by Downing Street.





Stay tuned on Friday and over the weekend, there is sure to be plenty of Brexit-reklated developments from the politicians.







