A quiet scheduled session ahead





A quiet morning on the scheduled data slate with Japan's leading index at 0600BST, German factory orders at 0700BST and Swiss currency reserves at 0800BS. Swiss total sight deposits come at 0900BST.





However, there are headlines to watch out for on US-China trade talks scheduled for the end of the week and EU/UK Brexit headlines for GBP movement as we move closer to , or further away from a deal.