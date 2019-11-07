What's ahead for the European am session?

Europe's data slate









0700: German Industrial production - This should show a pick up, but German manufacturing is closely tied to US-China trade negotiations.

0800: Swiss Foreign Currency reserves

0830: German Construction PMI

12:00: Bank of England Interest rate statement.

The market is cautious at the moment on US-China trade concerns and it is a fairly quiet morning session, with the exception of the BOE rate meeting at 12:00 GMT. I'll get a preview up later in the session. Here is the data slate: