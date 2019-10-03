What's ahead for the European session





This morning will see a slew of services PMI's from Germany, France and the eurozone(from 0850BST). I will be watching to see if the services PMI's start to show contraction and this will be a market concern if the manufacturing slow down is seen as creeping into services data. There is also some retail sales out from the EU at 1000 BST and challenger job cuts out of the US. A pick up here in extra corporate job cuts may get the market's attention as it is is sensitive to labour data ahead of the NFP tomorrow.