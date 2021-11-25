What's ahead in a quiet Thanksgiving schedule

Happy Thanksgiving to all our US readers





I will be keeping the fires burning over the reduced holiday schedule, but expect a quiet session now after yesterday's busy data day with very little in way of scheduled releases apart from the Canadian Payroll employment, earnings and hours, & job vacancies out at 1330 GMT. Don't expect much in the way of surprise as this is old news with the October jobs data already out.





Remember that low volatility in the markets can mean either small moves or outsized moves if any significant news breaks.





I will be sending out a few book recommendations over the next couple of days, so we can sharpen our thinking skills, so watch out for them.