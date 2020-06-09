What's ahead on Europe's data calendar?

Quiet on the data front





The Asia-pac markets are mostly positive, but the Nikkkei is currently down -0.77%. The JPY found further strength and the Dollar Index remains below the 97.00 handle with indecsion ahead of the FOMC on Wednesday as it consolidates post the NFP surprise from Friday. I am expecting another relatively quiet morning session as there is little in the way of an expected catalyst on the data sheet for this morning.





Economic data ahead







06:45 BST Swiss unemployment rate

07:00 BST German Trade balance

07:00 BST Japan Machine Tool Orders

07:45 BST France Trade Balance

10:00 BST Euro area GDO Revised Q1







