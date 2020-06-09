What's ahead on Europe's data calendar?
Quiet on the data front
The Asia-pac markets are mostly positive, but the Nikkkei is currently down -0.77%. The JPY found further strength and the Dollar Index remains below the 97.00 handle with indecsion ahead of the FOMC on Wednesday as it consolidates post the NFP surprise from Friday. I am expecting another relatively quiet morning session as there is little in the way of an expected catalyst on the data sheet for this morning.
Economic data ahead
06:45 BST Swiss unemployment rate
07:00 BST German Trade balance
07:00 BST Japan Machine Tool Orders
07:45 BST France Trade Balance
10:00 BST Euro area GDO Revised Q1