What's ahead on the European data slate - 08 October
European slate
Well good morning from over here in the UK as I start my last session covering for Justin until he returns from his vacation tomorrow.
The data slate is light today:
05:45GMT: Swiss unemployment rate
06:00GMT: German Industrial Production (This will be interesting to see how Germany is doing in this metric as it looks set for a recession)
06:45GMT: France trade balance
09:30GMT: BOE's Tenryro speaking (Neutral BoE speaker)
09:30GMT: ECB's Lane (Dovish ECB board member)
10:00GMT: Small business optimism