What's coming up for US trading in the day ahead

A quick look at the calendar

The G7 is over and Trump is on his way back to Washington. There's nothing particularly pressing but soon Congress will have to tackle the new NAFTA deal and the White House will have to get involved in pushing that over the line.





In terms of economic data, housing is at the top of the agenda with the Case-Shiller 20-city price index and the FHFA price index both due.







The main indicator to watch will be the consumer confidence report from the Conference Board. The consensus is 129.0, down from 135.7 a month ago. Estimates range from 125-135. It's a forward-looking indicator and the Fed is laser-focused on consumers right now. Expect a substantial market reaction to any miss.





The US is also selling 2-year notes. With spot at 1.54% this is sure to be the lowest yielding sale since 2017. Just a month ago they sold for 1.825%.





Also note that the UK returns from holiday tomorrow.





