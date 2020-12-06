What's coming up in Asia-Pacific trade: Lowe to speak

What's on tap

It's a relatively light economic calendar in Asia-Pacific trading but headlines on Brexit are coming in and will be moving the market so it should be lively. There's also plenty of weekend news to digest.





Up first is the AiG Performance of Services survey at the bottom of the hour. The prior reading was 51.4.





The next big event comes at the top of the hour (2200 GMT) with the RBA Governor set to speak to an online audience. AUD/USD is up fractionally at 0.7428 to start the week.





At 0030 GMT, we get ANZ job advertisements for November. In October, they rose 9.4% m/m.

