What's coming up in Asian trade: China returns from holiday

Golden week holiday wraps up





Chinese markets reopen today after a week-long holiday. Given it's a single day before the weekend, it might be subdued. Then again, 8 days is a long time to be a stuck into a position that might have moved.



With China's return comes the Caixcin services PMI at 0145 GMT. The survey is forecast to rise to 54.3 in Sept from 54.0 in Aug.





Before that we get Australian home low data at 0030 GMT. The consensus is a +1.9% reading following the 8.9% jump in September.





Other than that, it will be the usual focus on Trump's tweets and whatever else comes up. The latest report is that a member of the White House press corps has COVID-19.

