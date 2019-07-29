What's coming up in North American trade? Not much

Not much on the agenda

There is plenty to prepare for as the North American week gets underway. The Fed, BOJ and BOE are all coming up this week and there is all the regular month-end economic data.





That said, there isn't much today. The Dallas Fed manufacturing index is the lone economic data point at 1430 GMT and it's rarely a market mover.





Instead, we'll watch for Presidential tweets and political drama in the UK, along with whatever the equities have in store. Stock market darling Beyond Meat reports after the closing bell. S&P 500 futures are down 2 points after a 22 point rally on Friday.



