What's coming up in the European session?

The Data slate for the morning

Another relatively quiet morning ahead. Japanese markets are playing catch up from being closed yesterday and the risk on sentiment has helped boost the Nikkei to over +2.00%. The other Asian markets are also on the green as we look for handing over positively to Europe. Shanghai Composite is +1.07%. The data slate is as follows (all times GMT):









0745: France Budget Balance

0900: ECB's Villeroy (Dove) speaking in Lyon, France

0900: ECB's Muller speaking on outlook for Euro area (I expect some more 'fiscal stimulus' comments from Muller.

0930: UK Services and Composit PMI

1000: Eurozone PPI's

1130: EU's Barnier speaking at web summit in Lisbon

1230: New Zealand Dairy Prices

1300: Fed's Barkin (Hawk)





Fairly quiet on the data front, but I am expecting some AUD bids after the RBA confirmed a 'gentle turning point' had been reached.



