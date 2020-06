Japan GDP on deck





It's the Queen's birthday and that's a holiday in Australia. Presumably Eamonn is out celebrating with tea and scones, singing God Save the Queen.







The market is a bit thinner accounting to Sydney's absence and the economic calendar in Asia isn't exactly inspiring.









Finally, we will get Japan bankruptcies data at 0430 GMT.



Q1 Japan GDP numbers are at 2350 GMT. The preliminary number of -0.9% is forecast to be revised to -0.5%.