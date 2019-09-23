What's coming up on the data calendar?

Quiet scheduled session





It's looking quiet ahead on the data calendar with only some European PMI's on the slate. The current state of play for the ECB is that there is a concerted effort to talk about the need for fiscal stimulus from Government as ECB monetary policy ss reaching its limits. So, a further weakening in European data will likely provoke some kind of expectation for fiscal stimulus. If that fails to materialise, the Euro will fall further. So, the sentiment shift to watch for is any more talk of fiscal stimulus as that is likely to have the biggest impact on the EUR. Data ahead for this am:





0815 BST: French manufacturing and services PMI's

08:30 BST: Germany manufacturing and services PMI's

09:00 BST: Eurozone manufacturing and services PMI's





13:00 BST: Mario Draghi will be speaking at the European Parliament







