What's coming up on the data slate this am?

Very quiet

The data front is very quiet as the market is waiting on the NFP data out later in the session and Fed's Powell to speak. This is the big question mark after the slowing manufacturing ISM and then the services data ISM confirming that sluggish growth. Will the Labour market show a slowdown too? Ok, that's for later. For the morning data slate we have nothing that is set to change the market.





0745BST: French budget balance

0830BST: German construction PMI

0900BST: New car registration

1230BST: ECB's de Guindos speaking in Spain. Luis de Guindos is a neutral ECB board member, who acknowledges that the eurozone slowdown is more protracted than previously thought, but little evidence that is prices in by markets (comments September 24)