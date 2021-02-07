What's coming up on the economic calendar: Superbowl edition

Light economic calendar in Asia





Eamonn is off today so I'll be steering the Asia-Pacific ship in what looks like fairly calm waters. There is some worry percolating after weekend reports about the (in)efficacy of vaccines against the South African variant.





The lone item on the economic calendar is the Japanese trade balance report at 2350 GMT. The consensus is for a 947B yen surplus but I can't see it being a market mover.





In terms of distractions, the Superbowl kickoff is at 2330 GMT (6:30 pm ET). My heart says Brady but my head says Mahomes and KC in a blowout.

