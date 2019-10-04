Three things driving the JPY you should know about.

Yen









The yen has three main movers that you need to know about.





1. The Japanese Yen is typically traded as a safe haven currency. In times of disaster, uncertainty. or poor global trade outlook (like the US-China trade war) the Yen finds buyers.





2. This is the other side of the coin of being a safe haven currency. When the market is feeling confident and optimistic (Stocks rallying) , the YEN finds sellers and it weakens. So, the JPY operates as a risk currency that traders rotate into and out of depending on the mood of the day.





3. BoJ policy. T oday PM Abe hinted at the readiness of the BoJ to add additional easing to the economy . If the BoJ do add a radical new easing policy this radically weakens the JPY and traders eye this easing news carefully, as it means prolonged JPY weakness when implemented. Watch out for any firm easing news as a JPY catalyst (weakness)



