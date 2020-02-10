What's driving the NZD ahead of the RBNZ?

RBNZ meeting Feb 12 @ 0100GMT,





So, the RBNZ has been in a data dependent mode since the November hold. The data has been generally good for the RBNZ since the November rate decision:





Feb 04: Unemployment rate falls to 4.0% vs 4.2% expected

Jan 23: Q/Q CPI inflation at 0.5% vs 0.4% expected, 1.9% y/y vs 1.8% y/y (RBNZ's y/y target range is 1-3%)

Jan 13: NZIER Business confidence -21 (negative, but still lifting from low levels)

Dec 18: GDP 0.7% vs 0.5% expected.

Where now for the RBNZ?



