What's going on in the mid-European session?

Quick round up





The GBP is trying to decide whether to rally on Johnson's new plan. However, the reaction is muted as it is very hard to know if this is a 'new' plan or a 're-hashed' plan that is bound to fail. The verdict is wait and see. The GBP rallied a little on better manufacturing PMI data, but this uptick was just down to Brexit stockpiling ahead of Oct 31. So nothing to add fuel to a GBP rally. Here is a piece from Laura K, BBC political editor on Johnson's plan he is taking to the EU. Well worth a read.





AUD is weak on the session due to RBA keeping projections of extended low interest rates and further easing to be used if necessary. The statement also referred to the economy reaching a gentle turning point, but the bearish headlines took the AUD lower.





Riots are escalating in Honk Kong during the holiday period for Asian markets.





European PMI's confirm the known slow down from Germany, France and the eurozone. Little by the way of good news , but. that is to be expected.





Equity markets in Europe are mixed at the present with FTSE, CAC and DAX mildly negative and IBEX, Italy's FTSE and PSI20 mildly positive. Nothing clear here in terms of risk.





The USD is strong on 99.52 (+0.15%) and USDCHF has touched parity in the session



