What's next for the AUD?

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

AUD caught between two forces

AUD caught between two forces
So, when trading the AUD, keep these two forces which act as a push and a pull on the AUD firmly in your minds. The larger outlook for the AUD remains bearish at the moment until we get a significant shift in either the domestic situation or the US-China trade war 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose