What is on tap tomorrow in the US?
Univ. of Michigan, capacity utilization, Housing starts
There is a continuation of economic releases schedule tomorrow including:
- Building permits and housing starts at 8:30 AM/1330 GMT. Building permits are expected to come in at 1460K vs 1482K last month. Housing starts are expected at 1380K vs 1365K last month
- Capacity utilization and industrial production will be released at 9:15 AM ET/1415 GMT. Capacity utilization is expected to dipped to 77.0% from 77.3% last month. Industrial production is expected to dipped by -0.2% versus an oversized 1.1% gain in November.
- Preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment for the month of January will be released at 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. The estimate is for unchanged reading at 99.3. Current conditions are expected to dipped to 1.5.3 from 115.5, and expectations are expected to rise slightly to 89.0 from 89.3 in December
- The JOLTs job openings for the month of November will be released at 10 AM/1500 GMT with the expectations of 7250 versus 7267 last month
Also scheduled to speak is
- Fed's Parker at 9 AM ET. He is expected to discuss economic outlook at the New Jersey bankers Association leaders forum in Somerset New Jersey, and
- Fed's Quarrels (2:45 PM ET/1745 GMT) is expected to discuss banking supervision at the American Bar Association banking Law committee annual meeting in Washington.
In Canada at 8:30 AM ET, the international securities transactions for November will be released. Last month the total came to C$11.32 billion.