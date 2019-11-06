What's ahead for the morning session? 

This morning's data slate

Asian equity markets are relatively flat as there is some caution regarding the US-China Phase 1 deal. Here is what's ahead for the European am session (all times GMT): 

0700: German factory orders
0850: French services and composite PMI's
0855: German services and composite PMI's
0900: Eurozone services and composite PMI's
1000: Eurozone retail sales
1200: US Mortgage applications 

European service PMI's will be an immediate focus for the Euro this morning and note that we have a large (1.9bln) option expiry at 1.1025 on EURUSD. 
