What's on the calendar for traders today

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US nonfarm productivity for third-quarter preliminary, Fed speak, DOE oil inventory

The economic calendar is fairly light today. A look at the releases and events include:
  • Fed's Evans is currently speaking in New York. There is no text but Q&A is expected from audience and media. 
  • US nonfarm productivity. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 0.9% versus 2.3% in the 2nd quarter.  Unit labor costs are expected to rise by 2.3% versus 2.6% in the 2nd quarter
  • Fed's Williams takes part and moderated Q&A in New York.  9:30 AM ET/1430 GMT. He is a voting member on the FOMC
  • Canada Ivey purchasing managers index for October. 10 AM ET /1500 GMT. The release can be quite volatile. Last month it came in at 48.7
  • DOE inventory data for the week.  The private data released at the end of day yesterday showed a surprise build that has helped to lower the price of oil today.  The expectation is for crude oil inventories to show a build of 2000K.  The private data showed....Crude +4260K, Gasoline -4000K vs -2000K exp,  Distillates -1600K vs -1250K exp
  • The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET/1800 GMT
  • Fed's Harker discusses innovation and the future of work at 3:15 PM ET/2015 GMT
  • AiG performance of construction index for October (Australia) willl be released before the NY close at 4:30 PM ET/2130 GMT. Last month the index for September came in at 42.6.


