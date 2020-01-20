Whats on the economic calendar in the North American session tomorrow?

Not much....





In the US, there are no economic releases. In Canada, Manufacturing sales will be released at 8:30 AM ET. They last fell -0.7%.





While President Trump is off and away in Davos, the impeachment trial will commence on Tuesday afternoon. Republicans and Democrats are expected to battle over a resolution setting the rules for the trial and shortly after start opening arguments. We can expect Pres. Trump to comment /tweet often on the trial from the WEF.

Today was quiet but given the economic calendar tomorrow, it will be another snooze tomorrow. At least the stock market will be open. The World Economic Forum (WEF) will begin in Davos, Switzerland. Pres. Trump is scheduled to land Tuesday in Davos and is scheduled to speak to a group of executives, financiers and foreign dignitaries. He is also expected to hold a series of meetings with world leaders over the next two days.