What's on the data slate for the European am session?

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

A busy slate ahead

The slate is busy ahead for the session. As well as the scheduled data points there are two central bank speakers: Fed's Evans at 08:15 BST and Governor Lowe at 10:20BST

0600BST: Japan vehicle sales
0700BST: UK Nationwide housing data
0730BST: Swiss retail sales
0815BST: Fed's Evans
0850BST: French manufacturing PMI's
0855BST: German manufacturing PMI's
0900BST: Eurozone manufacturing PMI's
1000BST: Eurozone CPI core
1020BST: Governor Lowe speaks (one to watch for AUD traders)


ForexLive
