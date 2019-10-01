What's on the data slate for the European am session?
A busy slate ahead
The slate is busy ahead for the session. As well as the scheduled data points there are two central bank speakers: Fed's Evans at 08:15 BST and Governor Lowe at 10:20BST
0600BST: Japan vehicle sales
0700BST: UK Nationwide housing data
0730BST: Swiss retail sales
0815BST: Fed's Evans
0850BST: French manufacturing PMI's
0855BST: German manufacturing PMI's
0900BST: Eurozone manufacturing PMI's
1000BST: Eurozone CPI core
1020BST: Governor Lowe speaks (one to watch for AUD traders)