What's on the economic calendar for today's trading

Initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed business outlook lead the charge

What is on the economic calendar for today's trading?  Below is a look at the data due out today: 

  • Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for the month of February. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 11.0 versus 17.0 last month
  • US initial jobless claims.  8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT.  Estimate 210K versus 205K last week. This is the survey week for the employment report.  Last month the 4 week average was around 216K for your guide. 
  • Canada ADP nonfarm employment change.  8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT.  Last month 46.2 K
  • Canada Teranet new home price index. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last +0.2% MoM. YoY last 1.9%
  • US leading index for the month of January. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.4% versus -0.3% last month
  • US crude oil inventories. 11 AM ET/1600 GMT. Crude oil inventories expected to show a build of 3.2M vs a surprise build of 7.459K last week.  Gasoline inventories are expected to have a drawdown of -0.5M vs a drawdown of -0.095M last week.  The private API data showed another build of 4.2M for crude, with gasoline showing a -2.7M drawdown.  
Feds Clarida will conduct an interview on CNBC shortly
