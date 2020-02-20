What's on the economic calendar for today's trading

Initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed business outlook lead the charge

What is on the economic calendar for today's trading? Below is a look at the data due out today:





Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for the month of February. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 11.0 versus 17.0 last month



US initial jobless claims. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 210K versus 205K last week. This is the survey week for the employment report. Last month the 4 week average was around 216K for your guide.

Canada ADP nonfarm employment change. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last month 46.2 K



Canada Teranet new home price index. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last +0.2% MoM. YoY last 1.9%



US leading index for the month of January. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.4% versus -0.3% last month



US crude oil inventories. 11 AM ET/1600 GMT. Crude oil inventories expected to show a build of 3.2M vs a surprise build of 7.459K last week. Gasoline inventories are expected to have a drawdown of -0.5M vs a drawdown of -0.095M last week. The private API data showed another build of 4.2M for crude, with gasoline showing a -2.7M drawdown.

Feds Clarida will conduct an interview on CNBC shortly

