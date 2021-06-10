What’s on the economic calendar in Asia today, Friday 11 June 2021

Very light and not likely to impact forex rates upon release:

2230 GMT New Zealand Manufacturing PMI for May
  • prior 58.4
2350 Japan Q2 Business Sentiment Survey 
  •  conducted by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute (a part of Japan's Cabinet office)
  • the survey analyses business leaders' assessments of and forecasts for the economy
  • Its purpose is to get information for tracking economic trends
  • It covers about 15,000 companies that have established their headquarters or principal offices in Japan and have capital stock of 10 million yen or more

