What’s on the economic calendar in Asia today, Friday 11 June 2021
Very light and not likely to impact forex rates upon release:
2230 GMT New Zealand Manufacturing PMI for May
- prior 58.4
2350 Japan Q2 Business Sentiment Survey
- conducted by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute (a part of Japan's Cabinet office)
- the survey analyses business leaders' assessments of and forecasts for the economy
- Its purpose is to get information for tracking economic trends
- It covers about 15,000 companies that have established their headquarters or principal offices in Japan and have capital stock of 10 million yen or more