What’s on the economic calendar in Asia today - RBA & BOJ info incoming
2200 GMT New Zealand ANZ Truckometer for March
- Heavy Traffic index prior -3.0%% m/m
- ANZ Truckometer is a set of two economic indicators derived using traffic volume data from around New Zealand. ANZ use traffic flows in this indicator as a proxy for economic growth. The government lock down began to impact on the NZ economy in March and should be reflected in this indicator. NZ Level 4 shutdowns were implemented on March 25, so looking ahead the April result for this indicator is going to be hit hard also. There is no survey of expectations for this indicator.
2245 GMT New Zealand - Card Spending for March
Total card spending prior 0.0% m/m
Retail card spending, prior 0.6%
- The factors in play for consumer spending include a strong month for supermarket purchases (stocking up) but falls for non-essential retail and also fuel (less driving with stay-at-home orders in place) subdued household incomes and balance sheets. These factors apply anywhere locke downs were imposed, not just NZ.
2301 GMT UK data - RICS monthly house price balance for March
- Royal Institution for Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
expected +10%, prior +29%
The post Brexit bounce is going to run into virus impacts. I'm surprised at the expected for this.
2350 GMT Japan international securities flows for the week
0030 GMT Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaks at the meeting of BOJ branch managers.
0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review
- the Review is issued half-yearly.
- provides the Bank's assessment of the current condition of the financial system and potential risks to financial stability
- it also contains articles on topics of special interest, we can expect plenty in this issue on the current and future challenges the Bank faces