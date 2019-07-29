What's on the North American economic calendar on Tuesday
What to watch for
The PCE report is the main highlight. It's the last look at the Fed's preferred measure of inflation and comes as the two-day meeting gets underway.
GMT:
Also note that the US Democratic debates take place on Tuesday night (and Wed night).
- 1230 - PCE
- 1300 S&P Case-Shiller 20-city house price index
- 1400 Pending home sales
- 1400 Conference Board consumer confidence
There's nothing on the Canadian calendar.
AM earnings:
- P&G
- Under Armor
- Eli Lilly
PM earnings:
- Apple
- AMD
- FireEye