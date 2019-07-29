What's on the North American economic calendar on Tuesday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What to watch for

The PCE report is the main highlight. It's the last look at the Fed's preferred measure of inflation and comes as the two-day meeting gets underway.

GMT:
  • 1230 - PCE
  • 1300 S&P Case-Shiller 20-city house price index
  • 1400 Pending home sales
  • 1400 Conference Board consumer confidence
There's nothing on the Canadian calendar.

AM earnings:
  • P&G
  • Under Armor
  • Eli Lilly
PM earnings:
  • Apple
  • AMD
  • FireEye
Also note that the US Democratic debates take place on Tuesday night  (and Wed night).
