What's on the schedule for next week?
Key events and releases for the week starting on November 11
Monday:
- UK preliminary GDP. 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT. Estimate 0.4%
Tuesday
- New Zealand inflation expectations Q/Q. 9 PM ET/0200 GMT. Last 1.86%
Wednesday
- Australia which price index. 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday)/0030 GMT (Weds). Estimate 0.5%
- RBNZ interest rate decision. 8 PM ET (Tuesday)/0100 GMT (Weds). A 25 basis point cut is expected to 0.75% from 1%.
- RBNZ press conference. 9 PM ET (Tuesday)/0200 GMT (Wednesday(
- UK CPI YoY, 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT. Estimate 1.6% versus 1.7%.
- US CPI MoM, 8:30 AM ET /1330 GMT. 0.3% est versus 0.0%. Core MoM 0.2% est versus 0.1% last
- Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testifies. 11 AM ET/1600 GMT
Thursday
- Australia employment report, 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday)/0030 GMT (Thursday). Employment change 16.2K vs 14.7K. Unemployment rate 5.2% versus 5.2% last
- UK retail sales, 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT. Estimate 0.2% versus 0.0% last month
- Fed chair Powell testifies, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT.
Friday
- BOC Poloz speaks, 9:45 PM ET(Thursday)/ 0245 GMT
- US retail sales, 8:30 AM ET/0130 GMT. Estimate 0.1% versus -0.3%. Core retail sales estimate 0.3% versus -0.1% last month