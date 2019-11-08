What's on the schedule for next week?

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Key events and releases for the week starting on November 11

Monday:
  • UK preliminary GDP.  4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT.  Estimate 0.4%
Tuesday
  • New Zealand inflation expectations Q/Q.  9 PM ET/0200 GMT.  Last 1.86%
Wednesday
  • Australia which price index.  7:30 PM ET (Tuesday)/0030 GMT (Weds).  Estimate 0.5%
  • RBNZ interest rate decision.  8 PM ET (Tuesday)/0100 GMT (Weds).  A 25 basis point cut is expected to 0.75% from 1%.
  • RBNZ press conference.  9 PM ET (Tuesday)/0200 GMT (Wednesday(
  • UK CPI YoY, 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT.  Estimate 1.6% versus 1.7%.
  • US CPI MoM, 8:30 AM ET /1330 GMT.   0.3% est versus 0.0%. Core MoM 0.2% est versus 0.1% last 
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Powell testifies.  11 AM ET/1600 GMT
Thursday
  • Australia employment report, 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday)/0030 GMT (Thursday).  Employment change 16.2K vs 14.7K.  Unemployment rate 5.2% versus 5.2% last
  • UK retail sales, 4:30 AM ET/0930 GMT.  Estimate 0.2% versus 0.0% last month
  • Fed chair Powell testifies, 10 AM ET/1500 GMT.  
Friday
  • BOC Poloz speaks, 9:45 PM ET(Thursday)/ 0245 GMT 
  • US retail sales, 8:30 AM ET/0130 GMT.   Estimate 0.1% versus -0.3%. Core retail sales estimate 0.3% versus -0.1% last month

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose