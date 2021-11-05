What's on the US economic calendar for the week of Nov 8-12: CPI, Fed talk and a holiday
Highlights to look out for
Monday, Nov 8
- Fed's Clarida
- Interim Boston Fed President Montgomery
- Powell
- Harker
- Bowman
- Evans
Tuesday, Nov 9
- October PPI
- US 10-year auction
- API oil
- Bullard
- Daly
- Kashkari
Wednesday, Nov 10
- October CPI
- Initial jobless claims
- Weekly oil inventories
- 30-year auction
Thursday, Nov 11
- Veterans Day holiday (NYSE and CME open but bond market closed)
Friday, Nov 12
For more, see the economic calendar.
- U Mich prelim Nov consumer sentiment
- JOLTS
- Williams