What's on the US economic calendar for the week of Nov 8-12: CPI, Fed talk and a holiday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Highlights to look out for

Monday, Nov 8
  • Fed's Clarida
  • Interim Boston Fed President Montgomery
  • Powell
  • Harker
  • Bowman
  • Evans
Tuesday, Nov 9
  • October PPI
  • US 10-year auction
  • API oil
  • Bullard
  • Daly
  • Kashkari
Wednesday, Nov 10
  • October CPI
  • Initial jobless claims
  • Weekly oil inventories
  • 30-year auction
Thursday, Nov 11
  • Veterans Day holiday (NYSE and CME open but bond market closed)
Friday, Nov 12
  • U Mich prelim Nov consumer sentiment
  • JOLTS
  • Williams
