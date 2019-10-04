What's on the US economic calendar in the week ahead

Economic data to watch out for

Economic data was the driver of financial markets this week as the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing surveys made huge waves.

The week ahead doesn't have as much top-tier data but sensitivity will remain high to any big misses.

Monday is light:
  • Consumer credit
  • Monthly budget statement
Tuesday:
  • PPI
Wednesday:
  • JOLTS
  • Wholesale sales
  • FOMC minutes
Thursday:
  • CPI
  • Weekly jobless claims
  • US-China trade talks begin
Friday:
  • U Mich prelim sentiment
The ones to watch will be the FOMC Minutes, CPI (including earnings), and the U Mich survey. The US-China talks are undoubtedly the most-important data overall.

