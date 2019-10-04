What's on the US economic calendar in the week ahead

Economic data to watch out for

Economic data was the driver of financial markets this week as the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing surveys made huge waves.





The week ahead doesn't have as much top-tier data but sensitivity will remain high to any big misses.





Monday is light:



Consumer credit

Monthly budget statement



Tuesday:



PPI Wednesday: JOLTS

Wholesale sales

FOMC minutes Thursday: CPI

Weekly jobless claims

US-China trade talks begin

Friday: U Mich prelim sentiment The ones to watch will be the FOMC Minutes, CPI (including earnings), and the U Mich survey. The US-China talks are undoubtedly the most-important data overall.





