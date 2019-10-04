What's on the US economic calendar in the week ahead
Economic data to watch out for
Economic data was the driver of financial markets this week as the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing surveys made huge waves.
The week ahead doesn't have as much top-tier data but sensitivity will remain high to any big misses.
Monday is light:
- Consumer credit
- Monthly budget statement
Tuesday:
- PPI
Wednesday:
- JOLTS
- Wholesale sales
- FOMC minutes
Thursday:
- CPI
- Weekly jobless claims
- US-China trade talks begin
Friday:
- U Mich prelim sentiment
The ones to watch will be the FOMC Minutes, CPI (including earnings), and the U Mich survey. The US-China talks are undoubtedly the most-important data overall.