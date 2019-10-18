What's on the US economic calendar in the week ahead

What to look out for next week

The US economic calendar is modest in the week ahead and the Fed is in the blackout period, but there are some highlights.

Monday:
    • Nothing/nada/nil but Brexit headlines should keep everyone busy
    Tuesday:
    • Richmond Fed
    • Existing home sales
    Wednesday:
    • FHFA house price index
    Thursday:
    • Durable goods orders
    • Initial jobless claims
    • Markit manufacturing
    • Markit services
    • New home sales
    • KC Fed
    • Rumored Pence speech?
    Friday:
    • U Mich consumer sentiment
