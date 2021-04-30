What's on the US economic calendar in the week ahead
Highlights of the economic calendar
It was a busy week on the economic calendar to end the month of April and the beginning of May will match it.
Earnings continue in the equity market but on the macro scene, the numbers will continue to roll in as well.
Some highlights starting with Monday:
- ISM manufacturing
- Construction spending
- Final Markit manufacturing PMI
- Auto sales
Tuesday:
- Trade balance
- Factory orders
- Durable goods orders
Wednesday:
- ADP employment
- Markit final services PMI
- ISM non-manufacturing
Thursday:
- Initial jobless claims
Friday:
- Non-farm payrolls
On the global calendar, the Bank of England rate decision is a big one, with taper talk increasing by the day.