What's on the US economic calendar in the week ahead

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

A look at the week starting July 26

yellen to powell
The Olympics are underway but that will be little-swayed by distractions due to the FOMC decision, non-farm payrolls, the first look at Q2 GDP and a busy week of earnings.

Monday:
  • New home sales
  • Dallas Fed
Tuesday:
  • Durable goods orders
  • Consumer confidence
  • 5-year note auction
  • Case-Shiller house price index
  • Richmond Fed
Wednesday:
  • FOMC decision
  • Advance good trade balance
Thursday:
  • Initial jobless claims
  • Q2 prelim GDP
Friday:
  • PCE
  • Final UMich consumer sentiment
Earnings reports include all the big tech names and many more.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose