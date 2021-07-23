What's on the US economic calendar in the week ahead

A look at the week starting July 26





The Olympics are underway but that will be little-swayed by distractions due to the FOMC decision, non-farm payrolls, the first look at Q2 GDP and a busy week of earnings.







Monday:

New home sales

Dallas Fed

Tuesday:



Durable goods orders

Consumer confidence

5-year note auction

Case-Shiller house price index

Richmond Fed

Wednesday:

FOMC decision

Advance good trade balance

Thursday:

Initial jobless claims

Q2 prelim GDP

Friday:

PCE

Final UMich consumer sentiment

Earnings reports include all the big tech names and many more.

