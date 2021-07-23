What's on the US economic calendar in the week ahead
A look at the week starting July 26
The Olympics are underway but that will be little-swayed by distractions due to the FOMC decision, non-farm payrolls, the first look at Q2 GDP and a busy week of earnings.
Monday:
- New home sales
- Dallas Fed
Tuesday:
- Durable goods orders
- Consumer confidence
- 5-year note auction
- Case-Shiller house price index
- Richmond Fed
Wednesday:
- FOMC decision
- Advance good trade balance
Thursday:
- Initial jobless claims
- Q2 prelim GDP
Friday:
- PCE
- Final UMich consumer sentiment
Earnings reports include all the big tech names and many more.