What's on the US economic calendar next week

A look at the upcoming data





Monday is a holiday in the US so that will compress the trading week. The main focus is going to remain on the virus but optimism is rising about the reopening and expect to read many anecdotal reports about how busy (or not) businesses are at the moment.





It's early for that to seep into economic data but everyone is still trying to get a handle on where we stand overall.





On that, the calendar is heavy on manufacturing and housing data.





Tuesday:

Chicago Fed national activity for April



FHFA housing prices for March

Case-Shiller housing for March

Conference Board consumer confidence for May

New home sales for April



Dallas Fed for May

Wednesday: Richmond Fed for May



Beige Book Thursday: Q1 GDP (second look)

Durable goods orders for April

Weekly initial jobless claims

Pending home sales for April Friday: Trade balance for April

The PCE report for April



The consensus on GDP is still -4.8% but I expect something lower as the late-March data comes in, though it still may be too early for that.





