What's on the US economic calendar next week
A look at the upcoming data
- Chicago Fed national activity for April
- FHFA housing prices for March
- Case-Shiller housing for March
- Conference Board consumer confidence for May
- New home sales for April
- Dallas Fed for May
- Richmond Fed for May
- Beige Book
- Q1 GDP (second look)
- Durable goods orders for April
- Weekly initial jobless claims
- Pending home sales for April
- Trade balance for April
- The PCE report for April
The upcoming data calendar is full - with several key touchstones including the May Conference Board confidence figures and April's personal spending levels. Our operating assumption remains that April will represent the initial trough for the soft data (sentiment and surveys), while the hard numbers will drift lower throughout the balance of the second quarter. This doesn't imply retesting the lows in rates or stocks is completely off the table, rather that such a repricing would be predicated on a broader deterioration. In pondering what would drive such a collective rethink, the most obvious risk is lockdown 2.0. We anticipate the government efforts to reopen slowly will leave investors with the impression the odds of a fresh round of stay-at-home orders are low.