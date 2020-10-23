What's on the US economic calendar next week
The final stretch before the election
Monday we're going to get the Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court justice but at that point it should also be entirely clear that a stimulus bill is dead.
Economic data hasn't been a market mover for awhile and I doubt it will be next week but there is a big event on the calendar with the first look at Q3 GDP coming up, and it should be a record jump.
The Fed goes into its quiet period tomorrow so we won't have to hear from them.
Monday:
- New home sales
Tuesday:
- Durable goods orders
- Conference Board consumer confidence
- Richmond Fed
Wednesday:
- Advance goods trade balance
- Wholesale inventories
Thursday:
- Q3 advance GDP
- Pending home sales
Friday:
- PCE report
- U Mich final sentiment
Here is a good preview of the Q3 GDP report.