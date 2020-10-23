What's on the US economic calendar next week

The final stretch before the election





Monday we're going to get the Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court justice but at that point it should also be entirely clear that a stimulus bill is dead.





Economic data hasn't been a market mover for awhile and I doubt it will be next week but there is a big event on the calendar with the first look at Q3 GDP coming up, and it should be a record jump.





The Fed goes into its quiet period tomorrow so we won't have to hear from them.







Monday:

New home sales Tuesday: Durable goods orders

Conference Board consumer confidence

Richmond Fed Wednesday: Advance goods trade balance

Wholesale inventories Thursday: Q3 advance GDP

Pending home sales Friday: PCE report

U Mich final sentiment

Here is a good preview of the Q3 GDP report.





