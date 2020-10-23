What's on the US economic calendar next week

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The final stretch before the election

Monday we're going to get the Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court justice but at that point it should also be entirely clear that a stimulus bill is dead.

Economic data hasn't been a market mover for awhile and I doubt it will be next week but there is a big event on the calendar with the first look at Q3 GDP coming up, and it should be a record jump.

The Fed goes into its quiet period tomorrow so we won't have to hear from them.

Monday:
  • New home sales
Tuesday:
  • Durable goods orders
  • Conference Board consumer confidence
  • Richmond Fed
Wednesday:
  • Advance goods trade balance
  • Wholesale inventories
Thursday:
  • Q3 advance GDP
  • Pending home sales
Friday:
  • PCE report
  • U Mich final sentiment
Here is a good preview of the Q3 GDP report.


