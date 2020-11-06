What's on the US economic calendar next week
Back to the economic data
Some day markets will get away from focusing on politics and pandemics but that day won't be next week, in part because there isn't much top-tier US economic data.
An unfortunate result of the timing of the US election was that it overlapped with a big week from data/central banks along with the peak of earnings season. So it will be something of an empty feeling next week, but maybe that's a good thing for everyone.
Monday:
- Fed's Mester
Tuesday:
- NFIB small business optimism
- JOLTS
- Fed's Rosengren, Kaplan, Quarles, Brainard
Wednesday:
- Veteran's day (markets open)
Thursday:
- CPI
- Initial jobless claims
- Fed's Powell and Evans
Friday:
- PPI
- U Mich prelim Nov consumer sentiment
- Fed's Williams and Bullard