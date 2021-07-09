What's on the US economic calendar next week

Events to watch out for

It's a slow start to the week but there is some top-tier data on inflation and the consumer and both will be market movers.

Monday:
  • US 10-year note sale
  • Kashkari comments
Tuesday:
  • US CPI
  • US 30-year bond sale
Wednesday:
  • Powell: Day 1 of Humphrey Hawkins
  • Beige Book
  • Kaskari
  • PPI
Thursday:
  • Powell: Day 2 of Humphrey Hawkins
  • Initial jobless claims
  • Philly Fed
  • Empire Fed
  • Industrial production
  • Fed's Evans
Friday:
  • Retail sales
  • Fed's Williams
  • Prelim U Mich sentiment

