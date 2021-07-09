What's on the US economic calendar next week
Events to watch out for
It's a slow start to the week but there is some top-tier data on inflation and the consumer and both will be market movers.
Monday:
- US 10-year note sale
- Kashkari comments
Tuesday:
- US CPI
- US 30-year bond sale
Wednesday:
- Powell: Day 1 of Humphrey Hawkins
- Beige Book
- Kaskari
- PPI
Thursday:
- Powell: Day 2 of Humphrey Hawkins
- Initial jobless claims
- Philly Fed
- Empire Fed
- Industrial production
- Fed's Evans
Friday:
- Retail sales
- Fed's Williams
- Prelim U Mich sentiment