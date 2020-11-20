What's the consensus forecast for US GDP growth in the quarters ahead

What is expected

JP Morgan is getting some attention today after economists there forecast a negative GDP number in Q1 2021 because of the virus resurgence and middling signals on US fiscal stimulus.





That's a long way from consensus, which is still bullish on the recovery. Expect that to change in the weeks ahead as the lockdowns mount.





Currently, the consensus forecast for Q4 is +4.0% q/q SAAR followed by 3.1% in Q1 and 3.3% in Q2. What I expect we will see is a move to downgrade Q4 and Q1 while boosting the further-out quarters in 2021.







Here's a look at the consensus:







