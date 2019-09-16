What's the next thing to watch out for in the oil drama?

It is going to be a question of infrastructure next

I reckon the key issue now will be how quickly can the kingdom get the facilities back online after the attacks over the weekend.





That raises the question of infrastructure but also in assessing the damage done to the oil facilities affected. In a sense, we will have to see how long and how much this will keep Saudi production sidelined and how swiftly the kingdom can go back to "normal".





The attacks are estimated to have wiped out about half of the kingdom's oil output capabilities and it remains to be seen what the true extent of the damage is and in what position it leaves the kingdom in with regards to digging into their stockpiles.





For now, officials are playing down a massive impact to supply disruptions with Saudi Arabia even responding that there will be no immediate supply shortages from the kingdom and OPEC+ also not seeing the need to intervene with an extraordinary meeting.





That is feeding into some calm in markets and the downplaying of fear is seeing oil prices recede from their highs posted earlier in the day.





But we're yet to experience the "second wave" of the shock here and that is where the question of infrastructure plays a role. If it is going to take months to restore the production capabilities of the kingdom, we may see more drastic action being taken by OPEC+.





However, one of the main issues with replacing supply is that no country wants to inherently do so because it risks losing market share to your competitor (even within OPEC ranks).





There's a lot of theoretical talk that we can go into but essentially, the first thing this all boils down to is how long will these oil facilities be out for and how quickly can Saudi Arabia get them back online?





I reckon we'll get a better idea on that in the coming days/weeks and then we'll be able to identify how long can Saudi Arabia dig into their stockpiles to address the issue.



