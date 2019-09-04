What's the outlook for Australia's economy ahead - "challenging times"

Responses to the Australian Q2 GDP are coming in,, this via Westpac (in very brief):

Annual growth … a sharp loss of momentum

the slowest pace since the GFC, September 2009

These are challenging times

cyclical weakness, centred on construction

powerful structural headwinds from weak wages growth and productivity, constraining consumer spending

global economy is slowing and downside risks have intensified

Looking ahead

recent policy stimulus (tax cuts and interest rate cuts) will provide a boost to activity - but given the weak starting point and the powerful headwinds - the risk is that growth remains below trend over the remainder of 2019 and through 2020.

There is plenty more of course (its a detailed note), but you get the idea.

-

For AUD, though, how dirty is the shirt? There are plenty worse.



